N. Hoolywood Men’s Spring 2022

N. Hoolywood designer Daisuke Obana remarked that he usually gets inspiration from his travels but due to travel restrictions and lockdowns, he found inspiration from everyday life. Obana took a new presentation approach this season, partnering with Japanese YouTube presenter “GENJI” to debut the latest Compile collection via virtual reality in an app, which is timely considering the current state of affairs, as well as a glimpse into a potential future for fashion presentations.

The look: The convergence of casualwear and formalwear in elevated fabrics and a grungy appeal.

Quote of note: “We wanted to create a collection [that] viewers could participate and interact with and experience the creative process which is happening in our design studio.”

Key pieces: Obana mentioned a four-pocket jacket with plaid sleeves and plaid bottoms as a “symbolic” look as it combines casual fabrics and “the sense of incongruity in the place of use fabric is representing this season.” Much of the looks feature suit jackets, plaid patterns and denim options as expected from the line that debuted in spring 2021 but with new dimension this season due to its presentation style. The app gives users a 360-degree view of each look and further details on the fabrications as well.

The takeaway: This season appeared pared down compared to previous showings, and though the collection shows how innovative the app is, it didn’t benefit as much as it would on model. Still, pieces like high-collar jackets and mockneck and hooded styles give an idea of how well crafted the pieces will be IRL.