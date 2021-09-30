×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 30, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2022

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Monique Lhuillier Reflects on 25 Years of Designing Luxury

Business

Off-White CEO on Developing Brand’s New Codes of Luxury

Bianca Saunders Men’s Spring 2022

The collection felt clean, focused and demonstrated a good range of offerings, from casual to formal, and something in between.

View Gallery 28 Photos
View Gallery 28 Photos
Bianca Saunders RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Bianca Saunders

Cutting down is working for Bianca Saunders.

For her 2022 spring collection, which won her the ANDAM Fashion Prize, the designer stripped back all the tricks and focused on the elements Saunders wants to define the brand.

“I had a look at all my previous seasons, and saw what has been selling really well, and what part of the design I enjoyed the most, which are experimentation in cutting and perfecting patterns,” Saunders said over a Zoom call.

The collection felt clean, focused and demonstrated a good range of offerings, from casual to formal, and something in between.

A good example is the structured denim jacket worn by one of her cousins in the look book. She completed the look with a pair of open-seam trousers and a newly introduced shape-shifting cotton tote bag, which comes in three sizes, supported by a hidden wire construction inside.

“That jacket and trousers are one of my bestsellers. Previously I did the jacket in fall 2020 in splashed denim, but when I saw it in blue, I was, like, ‘Wow. It’s completely different.’ I spent some time tweaking the pattern because it wasn’t exactly right. I made it boxier and more structured.…I like things staying in an exact position. Looking pressed,” she said.

Bianca Saunders RTW Spring 2022 28 Photos
Bianca Saunders RTW Spring 2022
Bianca Saunders RTW Spring 2022
Bianca Saunders RTW Spring 2022
Bianca Saunders RTW Spring 2022
Bianca Saunders RTW Spring 2022
Bianca Saunders RTW Spring 2022
Bianca Saunders RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Another standout look is the blushed suit cut with her signature rolled shoulder detail, showcased by her brother, who had the same braided hairdo as the designer, as it was all done by their beautician mother.

The overall faded color palettes of the collection were inspired by photos of her family that her mother took when she went to Jamaica at the age of 18. The way those muscular Jamaican men stretched the garments in those pictures also inspired her to develop patterns that mimic the distortion of fabric on the muscular bodies, such as the distorted cotton check look worn by her uncle in the look book.

Speaking of a family business, Saunders said she will convince her father to be a model for next season.

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad