Nobuyuki Matsui Men’s Spring 2022

Polished separates in neutral tones made up a collection of refined elegance.

Nobuyuki Matsui Men’s Spring 2022 Courtesy of Nobuyuki Matsui

Nobuyuki Matsui went for polished elegance with his latest collection, showing chic looks made up of classic shapes accented by a few asymmetric elements and unexpected textiles.

Main message: Matsui paired tailored ankle trousers and blazers with off-kilter vests or high-necked tanks. Long, lightweight coats, knee-length striped shorts and relaxed fitting jackets lent a more casual feel to a collection that focused on a more formal aesthetic. Neutral tones of black, beige, ivory and navy combined with luxe linen and lace for a polished look. A series of lace coats in particular stood out: one ankle-length and effortless, another more fitted with contrast panels of solid ivory.

Nobuyuki Matsui Men’s Spring 2022
Nobuyuki Matsui Men’s Spring 2022
Nobuyuki Matsui Men’s Spring 2022
The result: The collection was cohesive and beautifully constructed, and perhaps signaled a move for Matsui toward a more mature customer.

Nobuyuki Matsui Men’s Spring 2022
Nobuyuki Matsui Men’s Spring 2022
Nobuyuki Matsui Men’s Spring 2022
Nobuyuki Matsui Men’s Spring 2022
Nobuyuki Matsui Men’s Spring 2022
Nobuyuki Matsui Men’s Spring 2022
Nobuyuki Matsui Men’s Spring 2022
Nobuyuki Matsui Men's Spring 2022

