Nobuyuki Matsui Men’s Spring 2022

Nobuyuki Matsui went for polished elegance with his latest collection, showing chic looks made up of classic shapes accented by a few asymmetric elements and unexpected textiles.

Main message: Matsui paired tailored ankle trousers and blazers with off-kilter vests or high-necked tanks. Long, lightweight coats, knee-length striped shorts and relaxed fitting jackets lent a more casual feel to a collection that focused on a more formal aesthetic. Neutral tones of black, beige, ivory and navy combined with luxe linen and lace for a polished look. A series of lace coats in particular stood out: one ankle-length and effortless, another more fitted with contrast panels of solid ivory.

The result: The collection was cohesive and beautifully constructed, and perhaps signaled a move for Matsui toward a more mature customer.