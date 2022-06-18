×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Missoni’s First Menswear Designs by Filippo Grazioli Bowing at Milan Fashion Week

Men's

Jeremy Scott Revisits the Buffalo Boys for First Solo Men’s Show

Men's

Pitti Uomo Is Back Setting the Tone for Strong Men’s Season

1017 Alyx 9SM RTW Spring 2023

Matthew Williams' street uniform of the future came with terrific accessories.

View Gallery 40 Photos
View Gallery 40 Photos
Backstage at 1017 Alyx 9SM RTW Spring 2023. Vanni Bassetti/WWD

The industry has come to terms with storytelling ruling the creative process, so much so that it often forgets the feats and wonders of product design.  

Quite the opposite, Matthew Williams’ fashion proposition has often been straight-forward and mostly about desirable fashion rather than narratives. During a preview, he admitted he rarely focuses on seasonal themes, and spring was no exception.

For his second show on the Milan schedule, he booked the derelict Franco Scarioni outdoor swimming pool complex on the outskirts of Milan and had his guests wait one hour before the camera drones took off.

Collection Gallery 40 Photos
View Gallery

The summer desire to keep cool was overarching, as bare torsos, legs and arms were out in force.

Conjuring a quite futuristic street uniform, Williams distilled a few seasonal garments: cargo pants with origami pockets; industrial-tech sleeveless tops, be they parkas, hooded jackets, or suits for men; ruched bodycon minidresses reminiscent or early Aughts party style, which didn’t really scream luxury; floor-sweeping sartorial pants that elongated the silhouette and liquid-looking dresses cut on the bias for women. Denim trucker jackets and workwear jeans easily applied to both, as did the neat biker jackets and coats spelling the brand’s name on the chest.

1017 Alyx 9SM RTW Spring 2023 40 Photos
View Gallery

While less punchy and energizing than previous efforts, this spring effort demonstrated Williams’ knack for edgy and commercially-savvy accessories. He traded the once ubiquitous buckles for statement goggle sunglasses framed in thick leather and occasionally hidden under models’ bangs, new bag styles, and his latest Nike x Matthew M. Williams 005 style – on-trend rubberized slides with breathable soles. 

They were terrific products. 

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Hot Summer Bags

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

1017 Alyx 9SM Debuts Nike Slides

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad