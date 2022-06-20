×
Friday's Digital Daily: June 17, 2022

Giorgio Armani Men’s Spring 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Regé-Jean Page Is Fronting Armani Code

Gucci, Harry Styles Create Ha Ha Ha Collection

Antonio Marras Men’s Spring 2023

The Sardinian designer’s artisanal approach and eye for crafts struck again.

If there’s a style that common sense would recommend to avoid right now it’s military — unless you go by the name Antonio Marras and actually use it to send a message of hope and rebirth.

Respecting his signature artisanal approach to fashion, the Sardinian designer disrupted camouflage field jackets with inserts of floral prints and embroideries, in a fashion exercise that could be comparable to a put-flowers-in-your-guns shot.

Starting from the work on military garments, Marras extended the botanical patchwork to tropes of men’s wardrobes, from tailoring to hoodies and chunky knitwear, all with their relaxed shapes interrupted by different inserts.

Antonio Marras Men's Spring 2023
Antonio Marras Men's Spring 2023
Antonio Marras Men's Spring 2023
Not sated yet, the designer decided to add in the mix animal prints and upcycled silk scarves, which he described as “elements that don’t belong to my lexicon, that I never wanted or cared about.”

After coming across a vintage scarf, the theme grew into him to the point that he deployed similar items and combined them on shirts, anoraks and bomber jackets. Often the outcome was too bold for the poetic touch Marras is best known for and winked to other brands — including the baroque world of Versace — but it was still interesting to see his artisanal process translated on shapes that channeled a flamboyant, street vibe.

