×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci, Harry Styles Create Ha Ha Ha Collection

Fashion

Giorgio Armani Men’s Spring 2023

Business

EXCLUSIVE: French, Italian, German Fashion Councils, Others Launch European Fashion Alliance

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Functionality is the North Star guiding Lawrence Steele’s creative journey, which continues down the road of wardrobe staples with a universal appeal.

View Gallery 5 Photos
View Gallery 5 Photos
Aspesi Men's Spring 2023 Courtesy of Aspesi

It spells Aspesi, it reads solidity. There’s a coherent, stable project and precise vision behind this Italian brand and the imprint creative director Lawrence Steele has been giving it, rooted in an industrial approach to fashion.

For Steele, functionality is the North Star guiding his journey, which continues down the road of non-gendered and cross-generational wardrobe staples.

“I’m really thinking of the future of fashion. The brand is rooted in classics so I was thinking about the idea of utility and what does that mean today,” said Steele, explaining that the decision to focus on key items offered in a wide range of sizes goes in this direction. Benefits of the choice include being able to concentrate production in nearby factories and having more time to develop details and quality. “It’s about offering the best and being mindful,” he said.

Collection Gallery 5 Photos
Aspesi Men's Spring 2023
Aspesi Men's Spring 2023
Aspesi Men's Spring 2023
View Gallery

Steele’s seasonal curation was all about pristine, crisp shirts; tailored blazers and coats; cozy knitwear, utilitarian jumpsuits — to stylishly wear as pants and tie at the waist, as Steele himself boasted — and effortless pajamas. Mainly offered in solids, the lineup included workwear stripes and a polka-dot pattern that injected a dash of eccentricity in the range.

As portrayed in look book images, these are unfussy, everyday garments that could infiltrate in the wardrobe of both men and women, revealing their universal appeal.

Aspesi Men's Spring 2023 5 Photos
Aspesi Men's Spring 2023
Aspesi Men's Spring 2023
Aspesi Men's Spring 2023
Aspesi Men's Spring 2023
Aspesi Men's Spring 2023
View Gallery

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad