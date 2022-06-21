Aspesi Men’s Spring 2023

It spells Aspesi, it reads solidity. There’s a coherent, stable project and precise vision behind this Italian brand and the imprint creative director Lawrence Steele has been giving it, rooted in an industrial approach to fashion.

For Steele, functionality is the North Star guiding his journey, which continues down the road of non-gendered and cross-generational wardrobe staples.

“I’m really thinking of the future of fashion. The brand is rooted in classics so I was thinking about the idea of utility and what does that mean today,” said Steele, explaining that the decision to focus on key items offered in a wide range of sizes goes in this direction. Benefits of the choice include being able to concentrate production in nearby factories and having more time to develop details and quality. “It’s about offering the best and being mindful,” he said.

Steele’s seasonal curation was all about pristine, crisp shirts; tailored blazers and coats; cozy knitwear, utilitarian jumpsuits — to stylishly wear as pants and tie at the waist, as Steele himself boasted — and effortless pajamas. Mainly offered in solids, the lineup included workwear stripes and a polka-dot pattern that injected a dash of eccentricity in the range.

As portrayed in look book images, these are unfussy, everyday garments that could infiltrate in the wardrobe of both men and women, revealing their universal appeal.