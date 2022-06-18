×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Missoni’s First Menswear Designs by Filippo Grazioli Bowing at Milan Fashion Week

Men's

Jeremy Scott Revisits the Buffalo Boys for First Solo Men’s Show

Men's

Pitti Uomo Is Back Setting the Tone for Strong Men’s Season

Billionaire Men’s Spring 2023

Philipp Plein’s Billionaire pal touched base on the Amalfi Coast for spring.

View Gallery 18 Photos
View Gallery 18 Photos
Billionaire Men’s Spring 2023 Courtesy of Billionaire

Galvanized by having just taken full ownership of Billionaire, Philipp Plein considered the brand’s presentation as a comeback after a two-year hiatus from Milan – and the beginning of a new chapter.

As he plots wider distribution and new product categories, Plein is building on the idea of “a brand for a real man,” as his silver-fox models lined up on a mirrored stage exemplified.

“Everybody here is over 50. I don’t know any other brand which makes such a strong statement, and I think that’s really important. We really set the bar completely different than all the other competitors,” asserted Plein, adding that “there’s nothing becoming older and being true to yourself and your age. Getting older is cool.”

Collection Gallery 18 Photos
Billionaire Men’s Spring 2023
Billionaire Men’s Spring 2023
Billionaire Men’s Spring 2023
View Gallery

More than coolness, boldness comes with age at Billionaire. The silver-haired man of reference was loud and proud, clad in primary colors and summery patterns telegraphing that he brought his yacht out of the harbor for a trip on the Amalfi coast.

Suits in fuchsia and emerald green almost made for the safest choices when it came to colors. The brand’s forte, crocodile leather bomber jackets, were rendered in screaming yellow or red and thrown over silk pajama-like sets splashed with lemon motifs and patterns evoking Italian ceramic flooring. The combination felt forced and the prints themselves sometimes bordered on souvenir territory.

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023 18 Photos
Billionaire Men’s Spring 2023
Billionaire Men’s Spring 2023
Billionaire Men’s Spring 2023
Billionaire Men’s Spring 2023
Billionaire Men’s Spring 2023
Billionaire Men’s Spring 2023
Billionaire Men’s Spring 2023
View Gallery

Lined on the opposite side of the Four Season’s courtyard, outfits in subtler colors were more convincing. A white three-piece-suit and opulent, paisley silk robe respected Billionaire’s eclectic approach and confident attitude in a more credible way.

Going forward, Plein will design the brand “more for myself, because I’m getting also in the age group,” he joked, showing off his pink linen blazer jacket with the brand’s crest.

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Billionaire Men's Spring 2023

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad