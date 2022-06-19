×
Brunello Cucinelli Men’s Spring 2023

Brunello Cucinelli is banking on the return of the suit revisited through nonchalant elegance.

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Spring 2023 Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli

Nonchalant elegance. That was the key message at Brunello Cucinelli, who has been one of the first menswear designers to bank on a return of the suit. This, however, has evolved into a more leisurely style, he said, after almost two years of sweatpants and extreme comfort, locked down at home.

Aiming at this return to being more dressed-up, Cucinelli struck a balance between sophistication and comfort. Separates also added a more contemporary touch. Blazers were worn over T-shirts and were combined with pants in different colors and textures for versatility.  While patterns were few and far between, Cucinelli revisited some evergreen ones, such as pinstripes in a cool linen and cotton suit. There was also a utilitarian vibe throughout, which made the collection youthful and fresh. In fact, reaching out to a new customer, for the first time in 20 years the brand introduced the color black, but this was juxtaposed with off-white or beige so that it remained in line with the Cucinelli codes, such as a biker jacket contrasting with white cuffed pants.

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Spring 2023
A knitted Bermuda pantsuit in burgundy was eye-catching and Cucinelli this season experimented more with color, such as ginger, sage, salmon, sunflower yellow and periwinkle, enhanced by the natural fibers and mélange effects and three-dimensional textures.

Cucinelli’s signature craftsmanship was also seen in the feather-light sweaters, which reinterpreted the breezy style of polo shirts.

