×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Jeremy Scott Revisits the Buffalo Boys for First Solo Men’s Show

Men's

Pitti Uomo Is Back Setting the Tone for Strong Men’s Season

Men's

Missoni’s First Menswear Designs by Filippo Grazioli Bowing at Milan Fashion Week

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Jurgen Çanaku imbued his tailoring with too many a vintage twist.

View Gallery 26 Photos
View Gallery 26 Photos

In 1991, Italy’s then famous pop star Viola Valentino came out with a hit song titled “Romantici,” or “The Romantics,” which summed up the willful and dreamy bent of that era’s youngsters.

Among them, the Albanian parents of designer Jurgen Çanaku were fleeing their country to Italy. Tales of that trip have been the designer’s primary source of inspiration since establishing his brand after years as a buyer, conjuring a post-romantic aesthetics and a vintage flair.

As his fashion gains steam and is picked up by musicians such as Måneskin for public gigs, his tailoring grew sharper for spring, yet still imbued with too many a retro twist, as in double-breasted suits with slightly flared pants done in gemstone blue, green or mustard yellow.

Collection Gallery 26 Photos
View Gallery

A pin-striped number with wide lapels and a retro twist read New Romantics, while sartorial pieces shredded and sliced, including an emerald green tuxedo jacket cropped at the hip, were simply too much.

Çanaku Men's Spring 2023 26 Photos
View Gallery

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Çanaku Men’s Spring 2023

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad