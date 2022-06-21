Children of the Discordance Men’s Spring 2023

After a few seasons of Children of the Discordance’s digital presentations in Milan, one can only come to conclusion that designer Shikama Hideaki’s consistency comes from authentic and honest attachment to the counterculture communities — skaters and hip-hop lovers — he often references.

More graphic, as in graffiti prints, and hard-edged than previous efforts, spring was inspired by Yokohama, Japan’s hotbed of Americana culture, Hideaki said, and the city where he lived in the ’90s. He could be seen skateboarding across town wearing Maison Margiela denim and Supreme caps, before luxury street was a thing.

Anyone thinking streetwear is gone should have a look at his terrific gear.

A workwear anorak and pants combo bore a graffiti pattern with camouflage effect, the result of a collaboration with artist Sui. They were also patched on bomber jackets and printed on basic T-shirts and distressed knits. His penchant for patchwork was deployed for his signature bandana-patterned sets, but was even more charming on suede pieces — jeans, vests, shorts and pants, the latter featuring contrasted hand stitches — crafted from leather coming from deadstock garments from the ’70s and ’80s.

No newness here, but coolness aplenty.