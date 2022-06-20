Dhruv Kapoor Men’s Spring 2023

Dhruv Kapoor has a knack for pop-tinged street gear that puts him in the same league as GCDS and Soulland, with playful slogan tops, kawaii prints, reinvented tailoring, and fun accessories.

His spring collection, the first he could eventually show on the catwalk after a few seasons of videos or physical presentations, was no exception, its boxy suits, some of which were embellished with floral sequined embroideries, perhaps convincing kids in their sweats to venture into tailoring, layered over elongated shirts.

They soon yielded to workwear pieces that the youngsters are already buying into, such as cargo pants with contrast stitching, paired with skintight T-shirts bearing manga-style floral prints, a recurring theme, which was taken to the max in actual manga strips printed on shorts and short-sleeved shirts sets.

Kapoor has often tied his collections to narratives too deep and too brainy to handle — think otherworldly experiences and telepathy. Not this time.

Spring was just a celebration of uplifting fashion stuff, including tiny crossbody bags in popsicle colors. That’s all that matters.