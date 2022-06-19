×
Versace Men's Spring 2023

Fashion

Armani/Silos Stages Exhibition with Magnum Photos

Fashion

Fendi Men's Spring 2023

Magliano Men's Spring 2023

There's a cinematic quality to Luca Magliano's meticulous take on downbeat chic.

View Gallery 29 Photos
View Gallery 29 Photos
Magliano Men's Spring 2023 Courtesy of Paolo Zandrini/Magli

Luca Magliano should consider moving his fashion show from Milan Fashion Week to the Cannes Film Festival. Directors like Jim Jarmusch or Chloé Zhao could probably conjure compelling storylines from the designer’s meticulous take on downbeat chic.

Some of the men who tread his raised Perspex catwalk looked like they had just stepped out of the shower to answer the door, pulled an all-nighter or possibly even slept on a park bench. One fellow, eyes downcast, strolled out in a big gray T-shirt with an “I” and a broken heart symbol.

Collection Gallery 29 Photos
Magliano Men's Spring 2023
Magliano Men's Spring 2023
Magliano Men's Spring 2023
View Gallery

The press notes mentioned recycled scarves and “shirts made of old shirts,” which explains the weathered, vintage quality to many of the clothes. Yet it was hard to tell what was repurposed and upcycled, or just made to look old, and beaten.

The fashion pack passed a pile of rusty wheelbarrows and plenty of weeds on their way into the show venue, a derelict electrical substation with broken windows and decades of dust stuck in corners.

But while the display had gloomy, dystopian airs, there’s no mistaking Magliano’s sure-handed tailoring and terrific color sense, sliding together cocoa browns with dusty purple, or fiery reds with olive. Here’s a collection that begs for a re-see.

Magliano Men's Spring 2023 29 Photos
Magliano Men's Spring 2023
Magliano Men's Spring 2023
Magliano Men's Spring 2023
Magliano Men's Spring 2023
Magliano Men's Spring 2023
Magliano Men's Spring 2023
Magliano Men's Spring 2023
View Gallery

Milan has a new grunge king, and possibly a budding costume designer.

Hot Summer Bags

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

