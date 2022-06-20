×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Regé-Jean Page Is Fronting Armani Code

Fashion

Prada Men’s Spring 2023

Fashion

Etro Men’s Spring 2023

Moschino Men’s Spring 2023

The tribute to illustrator Tony Viramontes and the Buffalo Boys movement charged Jeremy Scott’s men’s-only show with a maximalist visual force and a fearless sense of self-expression.

View Gallery 54 Photos
View Gallery 54 Photos
Backstage at Moschino Men's Spring 2023 Vanni Bassetti/WWD

The industrial space of Fonderia Macchi framed Jeremy Scott’s first solo men’s show for Moschino in Milan.

With a bold, focused and cohesive collection, he paid tribute to the late American fashion illustrator and photographer Tony Viramontes, whom Scott considers “an unsung hero, because he’s not a household name…But he had such an influence in pop culture because of his work.”

The designer transferred his energetic strokes and combinations of vivid colors directly on the clothes, turning them in canvases of movement that evoked some of the illustrators’ most prominent works for high-profile magazines and album covers, such as Janet Jackson’s “Control” from 1986.

Beauty Gallery 20 Photos
Backstage at Moschino Men's Spring 2023
Backstage at Moschino Men's Spring 2023
Backstage at Moschino Men's Spring 2023
View Gallery

Collaborating with Viramontes’ estate to obtain the rights to his images, Scott applied abstract faces and motifs to tailoring, as seen on a striking series of suits ranging from the bi-colored show opener to an oversize, elongated blazer jacket. Overall, silhouettes came with contrasting proportions, from cropped shirts and denim jacket to roomy hoodies and anoraks; from relaxed Bermudas to tapered pants tucked in biker or combat boots, as well as pleated skirts and sarongs thrown in the mix.

While the graphics were the immediate object of attention, the whole collection channeled the Buffalo Boys attitude. The reference to Viramontes’ work for The Face magazine on the key fashion movement of the 1980s spearheaded by Ray Petri, matched the fearless message of self-expression Scott has always pushed during his tenure at Moschino.

Moschino Men's Spring 2023 54 Photos
Moschino Men's Spring 2023
Moschino Men's Spring 2023
Moschino Men's Spring 2023
Moschino Men's Spring 2023
Moschino Men's Spring 2023
Moschino Men's Spring 2023
Moschino Men's Spring 2023
View Gallery

The combination of tailoring and workwear with leather and vinyl separates delivered the grit, toughness and sense of rebellion of the reference, amplifying the visual force of the collection. At the end, the mix best served the purpose of Scott’s presence in Milan’s June calendar: express the true power of his menswear, freed from the shadow of the women’s flamboyant counterpart. Mission accomplished.

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Moschino Men's Spring 2023

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad