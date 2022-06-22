×
Men's

EXCLUSIVE: Givenchy Is Putting Its Menswear Under the Sun

Men's

The Relaxed Suit Rules Milan for Spring 2023

Business

How Do Brands Attract Women to the Metaverse?

Airei Men's Spring 2023

Drew Curry explored the fine line between protection and fragility this season.

Airei Men's Spring 2023

Drew Curry called his spring 2023 collection — Airei’s second presented in Paris, fourth overall and first following his LVMH Prize semifinalist nomination — “Sunflower Gardens,” after a building in Calcutta he lived in years ago. That was a formative time when the Los Angeles-based designer volunteered in nonprofits and made his first cut-and-sew pieces.

Sunflower Gardens represented comfort and safety, and adventure and risk. Echoing such juxtapositions, Curry artfully combined fragile and sturdy materials. A chore coat comes covered with two gauze layers, which will be worn down to expose pockets.

Airei Men's Spring 2023
Airei Men's Spring 2023
Airei Men's Spring 2023
“Airei is about the human touch,” he explained.

Curry deftly worked fabrics, such as wool-jacquard, Japanese denim, khadi silk and recycled cashmere, as well as stitches. Those delicately spelled out “destiny” or outline Mother Teresa’s bedroom.

The strong, lushly textured lineup included a black, double-layer open-knit sweater, a long crocodile green Japanese wool jacket and Kurta Pyjama pants in saffron. Workwear caps and hand-knit bucket hats topped it off.

Curry primarily used different shade of black and saffron — a color on India’s flag and associated with the renunciation of material life.

Airei Men's Spring 2023
Airei Men's Spring 2023
Airei Men's Spring 2023
Airei Men's Spring 2023
Airei Men's Spring 2023
Airei Men's Spring 2023
Airei Men's Spring 2023
For Airei’s presentation, he lined a room in the creative hub 3537 with 34 beds resembling Nirmal Hriday, Mother Teresa’s nonprofit to house the dying with dignity. Half the show looks were laid out on undone beds, then hung from the ceiling.

“I am with Airei trying to explore the human experience,” Curry said. “The clothing is what’s left behind after we leave here.”

