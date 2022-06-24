×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2023

Sustainability

Ralph Lauren’s Indigenous Artist Fellowship, Cradle-to-Cradle Cashmere Celebrated in ESG Report

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Men’s Show Will Celebrate Bloomsbury Set Painter Duncan Grant

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

For Riadh Trabelsi, fashion has no use-by date.

View Gallery 29 Photos
View Gallery 29 Photos
Basscoutur Men's Spring 2023 Courtesy of Basscoutur

For Riadh Trabelsi, fashion has no use-by date. With his “NoExpiration” collection – Basscoutur’s first IRL presentation on the Paris calendar (he has been presenting digitally since the fall 2021 season) – he sought to prove that garments can be almost eternally regenerated.

As such, his deadstock fabrics and repurposed garments, rather than a specific theme, were the starting point for an eclectic collection that was streetwise with an edge of gauche.

Lightweight cotton voile in a bright blue vintage fabric offered a fresh take on tailoring perfect for summer in the city. Grey wool suiting was reshaped – its sleeves and pant-legs shorn off and attached, for one, to a slouchy dress in brown nylon mesh. Cozy hoodies were crafted from a roughly pleated furnishing fabric, and T-shirts were rebuilt from the scraps of their ancestors.

Collection Gallery 29 Photos
BassCoutur Men's Spring 2023
BassCoutur Men's Spring 2023
BassCoutur Men's Spring 2023
View Gallery

Trabelsi staged his presentation in his recently acquired headquarters. In a quiet street just south of gritty Barbès, it will be home to his first boutique come September.

BassCoutur Men's Spring 2023 29 Photos
BassCoutur Men's Spring 2023
BassCoutur Men's Spring 2023
BassCoutur Men's Spring 2023
BassCoutur Men's Spring 2023
BassCoutur Men's Spring 2023
BassCoutur Men's Spring 2023
BassCoutur Men's Spring 2023
View Gallery

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad