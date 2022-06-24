Basscoutur Men’s Spring 2023

For Riadh Trabelsi, fashion has no use-by date. With his “NoExpiration” collection – Basscoutur’s first IRL presentation on the Paris calendar (he has been presenting digitally since the fall 2021 season) – he sought to prove that garments can be almost eternally regenerated.

As such, his deadstock fabrics and repurposed garments, rather than a specific theme, were the starting point for an eclectic collection that was streetwise with an edge of gauche.

Lightweight cotton voile in a bright blue vintage fabric offered a fresh take on tailoring perfect for summer in the city. Grey wool suiting was reshaped – its sleeves and pant-legs shorn off and attached, for one, to a slouchy dress in brown nylon mesh. Cozy hoodies were crafted from a roughly pleated furnishing fabric, and T-shirts were rebuilt from the scraps of their ancestors.

Trabelsi staged his presentation in his recently acquired headquarters. In a quiet street just south of gritty Barbès, it will be home to his first boutique come September.