Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

EXCLUSIVE: Givenchy Is Putting Its Menswear Under the Sun

Men's

The Relaxed Suit Rules Milan for Spring 2023

Business

How Do Brands Attract Women to the Metaverse?

Bianca Saunders Men's Spring 2023

Bianca Saunders put Pam Boy on her spring 2023 runway, and showed knit and silky dressing sets as alternatives to the tailored suit.

Bianca Saunders Mens' Spring 2023

The most surprising thing about Bianca Saunders’ second Paris showing was seeing Pierre M’Pelé — aka Instagrammer Pam Boy, and head of editorial content at GQ France — stalking the runway in a trim jeans jacket and slit-front pants.

The designer continued her subtle experiments in clothing construction: inserting a drape in the front of a camp shirt or tailored popover; making dress shirts, pants and trenchcoats stiff in front, and subbing in flimsy lining fabric in the back, and ribbing leather like corduroy and dyeing it denim blue.

Bianca Saunders Mens' Spring 2023
“I like the idea of like things appearing to be something else,” she mused backstage before the display at the 3537 cultural center.

Winner of the 2021 ANDAM fashion prize, Saunders said her conceptual jumping off point was Jamaican “hard foods” — yams, green bananas, plantains — that soften when boiled in salted water. These provisions, and snippets of recipes, appeared as prints on some of the opening looks, and served as the backstory for her hard/soft experiments.

The show had a loungey, ’70s vibe, which reached a zenith with a breezy duster coat in a warped lattice print, with a matching turtleneck and pants underneath, and a silver leather blouson and pants that brought to mind Elvis Presley or Evel Knievel.

Standard suits took a backseat to other kinds of dressing sets: silky camp shirts and pajama-like pants; marled knits, often sleeveless on top and cut like sweatpants on the bottom, or full denim looks cut wide and loose.

For his second exit, M’Pelé donned silky black pants and a matching boatneck top with a flap of white silk lapping out, adding enough formality to make it a contender for the red carpet.

“How does a guy dress without a suit? It’s a really good question,” she said, summing up a big focus of the spring 2023 season so far.

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

