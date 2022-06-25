Courrèges Men’s Spring 2023

Nicolas Di Felice’s club-friendly approach to dressing was evident in his spring men’s collection for Courrèges. Jackets and coats came with removable straps across the back so you could hang them from your shoulder while dancing.

After all, he reasoned, you wouldn’t leave your best biker jacket in a dingy cloakroom. His version came with the Courrèges name stitched across the front and sleeve, and a different logo in the back. The tattoo-like emblem was created by founder André Courrèges to mark the launch of his first men’s line in 1973.

Inspired by a neoprene jacket from the archives, Di Felice imagined a bike ride to the beach. The vibe was hedonistic minimalism, with crisp workwear-style jackets, plain surf shorts and T-shirts that twisted sensuously around the body. Accessories included mother-of-pearl jewelry and neoprene thigh boots.

Buoyed by the success of his revival of the Space Age label, the designer is gaining in confidence. “I feel increasingly free, so I want to explore more and more,” he said. “The image of Courrèges has always been a bit stiff. I want to make it a little more casual, and this strap on the clothes is really a first step towards that.”

In a further sign of détente, he’s also adding a size to his men’s assortment. Fitting into the brand’s signature vinyl jackets just got a tad easier.