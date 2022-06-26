×
Davi Paris Men’s Spring 2023

Davide Marello had The Grand Tour in mind this season.

Davi Paris Men’s RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Davi Paris

For spring, Davide Marello first thought of Édouard Manet’s artworks, including “Le Déjeuner sur l’herbe.”

“In the paintings, the people are kind of chilling in the grass, and I was imagining what they were talking about,” the designer said. What bubbled up was The Grand Tour, a trip young gentlemen of yesteryear took as a right of passage.

“I thought about a young sailor artist traveling around Europe, collecting good memories,” said Marello.

For this breezy, summery collection festooned with flowers, he worked with a variety of fabrics, including viscose, cotton gabardine, jersey and raw denim.

Davi Paris Men’s RTW Spring 2023
Davi Paris Men’s RTW Spring 2023
Davi Paris Men’s RTW Spring 2023
Marello’s goal of creating relaxed, easy pieces was fully achieved. In one look, a white Oxford shirt decorated with a watercolor landscape came paired with blue shorts.

He played with different color ways and interpretations of Toile de Jouy for both tops and bottoms. Flower prints decorating the elongated silhouettes came in all guises.

“It is the thing that I love the most” said Marello. “I don’t think there will be any collection without flower prints.”

 

Davi Paris Men’s RTW Spring 2023
Davi Paris Men’s RTW Spring 2023
Davi Paris Men’s RTW Spring 2023
Davi Paris Men’s RTW Spring 2023
Davi Paris Men’s RTW Spring 2023
Davi Paris Men’s RTW Spring 2023
Davi Paris Men’s RTW Spring 2023
Davi Paris Men’s Spring 2023 Collection

