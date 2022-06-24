Emanuel Ungaro Men’s Spring 2023

Philippe Paubert continued to cultivate mixed metaphors, combining the relaxed tailoring, vivid prints and sporty silhouettes on which he has built the Ungaro men’s wardrobe in recent years.

The rich color palette, inspired by a journey across Africa and details of architectural and organic forms, took in shades of purple and burgundy and bright oranges and greens.

These were incorporated into intricate digital prints with graphic repeat patterns that included a subtle rendering of the label’s revamped logo. Paubert said the inkjet process was opening up new possibilities for detail when it came to Ungaro’s prints, a house staple.

True to the brand, unlined tailored pieces focused on comfort, with mottled pants in a stretch knit fabric with the visual aspect of tweed and blazers in textured yet lightweight fabrics for spring. In a more formal register, classic staples in navy, black and a deep emerald rubbed shoulders with extraverted designs with glittering motifs. The latter could be just the ticket for cultivating the influencer contingent.

The sportier silhouettes had slightly looser fits this season, and incorporated elements like a crisp workwear vest, wide linen pants as well as more street-inspired items, like a camouflage hooded jacket with pops of neon.