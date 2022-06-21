×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

The Relaxed Suit Rules Milan for Spring 2023

Business

How Do Brands Attract Women to the Metaverse?

Business

Beyond Yoga Launching First Retail Store

Études Spring 2023

The design trio's spring collection brought bright colors and a light touch to a post-industrial workwear.

View Gallery 28 Photos
View Gallery 28 Photos
Études Men's Spring 2023 Dominique Maitre/WWD

The design trio of Études unveiled a new philosophy: they will dress people starting from places. Aurélien Arbet, Jeremie Egry and Jose Lamali, who had a history of taking inspiration and references from their youth in the ‘90s, will build their collections from the ground up, starting with a specific location.

For the first outing of this approach, they took the crowd to the edge of Paris and turned an abandoned railway into a runway. The show, held on the Petite Ceinture, or the “little belt” that wraps around the city, brought a post-industrial, utilitarian aesthetic to the collection that the trio interpreted with a deft touch. Thin, double-wrapped belts were a clever nod to the name of the park.

Collection Gallery 28 Photos
Études Men's Spring 2023
Études Men's Spring 2023
Études Men's Spring 2023
View Gallery

Carpenter pants, boiler suits, work jackets and aprons in denim and cotton canvas were oversized, but the trio has honed their tailoring to such a tee that nothing felt overpowering.

Guests took their seats as the sun set, all golden-hour glow as models stomped across the tracks, in some places knee-high in delicate flowers. The colors played off the location with sage green ponchos matching the plants, and rust coats and suits against the brick buildings. It blurred the boundaries between nature and future.

Études Men's Spring 2023 28 Photos
Études Men's Spring 2023
Études Men's Spring 2023
Études Men's Spring 2023
Études Men's Spring 2023
Études Men's Spring 2023
Études Men's Spring 2023
Études Men's Spring 2023
View Gallery

The final looks were part of a collaboration with French painter Jean-Baptiste Bernadet, who brought some of his impressionist work to the textiles for an ethereal exploration of suits with raw edges. The show closed with rainbow brights that brought a burst of exuberance that made the brand feel more confident than ever.

Études Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Études Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Études Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Études Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Études Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Études Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Études Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Études Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Études Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Études Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Études Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Études Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Études Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Études Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Études Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Études Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Études Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Études Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Études Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Études Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Études Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Études Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Études Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Études Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Études Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Études Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Études Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Études Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Études Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Études Spring 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Études Spring 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Études Spring 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Études Spring 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Études Spring 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Études Spring 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Études Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Études Spring 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Études Spring 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Études Spring 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Études Spring 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Études Spring 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Études Spring 2023

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Études Spring 2023

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Études Spring 2023

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad