×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Slow to Change: Diversity at the 20 Biggest Apparel Companies Crawls Forward

Men's

EXCLUSIVE: Givenchy Is Putting Its Menswear Under the Sun

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Cameron Diaz, Mila Kunis and Gabrielle Union Invest in Autumn Adeigbo

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Hiromichi Ochiai offered packable solutions for on-the-go wear.

View Gallery 25 Photos
View Gallery 25 Photos
Facetasm Men's Spring 2023 Curtesy of Facetasm

Hiromichi Ochiai’s Facetasm collection made it to Paris for a real-life presentation for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, unlike the designer himself, who was obliged to remain in Japan.

The largely unisex lineup was more focused than in past seasons, with a clearer concept. Layering, as ever, was a key theme, as on jackets with laser-cut holes designed to let the garments below show through. Versatile shirting featured zips, allowing different pieces to be combined in mix-and-match fashion.

Collection Gallery 25 Photos
Facetasm Men's Spring 2023
Facetasm Men's Spring 2023
Facetasm Men's Spring 2023
View Gallery

Called “Leave Now,” much of the collection was crafted in packable forms — they could be transformed into a small pouch a little like a raincoat. All of the specific women’s designs fitted into this segment, including a black organza cape dress that was an elegant take on pack-and-wear. For men, such looks were offered in patchworks of outdoorsy ripstop fabric.

Ochiai built on the aesthetic of his fall offering, which he had shot in the Okinawa rainforest, informing some of the prints including a pixelated green motif splashed across a sporty ensemble for him and a streetwise yet floaty dress for her. These were contrasted with allover logo ensembles with motifs designed by Japanese vocalist and visual artist Yamantaka Eye that also featured on quirky rabbit-ear headbands that punctuated several looks.

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023 25 Photos
Facetasm Men's Spring 2023
Facetasm Men's Spring 2023
Facetasm Men's Spring 2023
Facetasm Men's Spring 2023
Facetasm Men's Spring 2023
Facetasm Men's Spring 2023
Facetasm Men's Spring 2023
View Gallery

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Facetasm RTW Spring 2023

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad