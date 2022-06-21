×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 21, 2022

Georges Wendell Men’s Spring 2023

"Clear, simple and efficient" was Pierre Kaczmarek's direction for spring, albeit with an inevitable quirky spin.

Georges Wendell Men's and Women Spring 2023 Courtesy of Georges Wendell

Pierre Kaczmarek continues to take his inspiration from the world of the Parisian night, this time staging a presentation in the maze-like salons of legendary Left Bank restaurant Lapérouse, known for its intimate alcoves and libertine history.

Against the opulent backdrop, Kaczmarek’s toned down his quirky design stance somewhat, focusing on twisting tailored looks “that might have been in my granddad’s wardrobe” for him and pairing them with sweet yet sexy outfits for her. “I wanted something clear, simple and efficient,” he said. This lent a certain freshness to the collection, adding to its appeal.

A suit “for a cool guy to wear to a wedding,” done in lightweight wool had a slouchy silhouette. Its original features included pockets that hung on the outside of the pant-front, while the jacket had a faux vest underneath. Elsewhere, a focus on “Friday wear” resulted in Kaczmarek’s first chinos for the label, with a distinctive wavy side seam.

That motif was reprised on chunky jersey joggers, while zigzag hems added an unorthodox twist to denim pieces and striped cotton shirts — the latter worn with a matching squared-bottom tie with an embroidered GW logo.

Georges Wendell Men's and Women Spring 2023
Georges Wendell Men's and Women Spring 2023
Georges Wendell Men's and Women Spring 2023
Georges Wendell Men's and Women Spring 2023
Georges Wendell Men's and Women Spring 2023
Georges Wendell Men's and Women Spring 2023
Georges Wendell Men's and Women Spring 2023
For her, there were barely there tailored pieces — a bolero jacket and matching pleated miniskirt in pale pink wool or a negligé in a pretty Liberty floral with subtle logo details, trimmed with Calais lace.

Chunky footwear — proving to be a bestselling category for the label — with a two-tone vintage vibe was key to completing the look, and there was also a peppering of skimpy swimwear pieces added for the first time.

