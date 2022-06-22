×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

EXCLUSIVE: Givenchy Is Putting Its Menswear Under the Sun

Men's

The Relaxed Suit Rules Milan for Spring 2023

Business

How Do Brands Attract Women to the Metaverse?

Hed Mayner Men’s Spring 2023

The designer presented a gender-fluid collection with embroideries and lace.

View Gallery 27 Photos
View Gallery 27 Photos
Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023 Courtesy of Hed Mayner

Hed Mayner went lighter on traditional tailoring this season, when he gleaned inspiration from antique bed linens, their forms and embellishments (think embroidery and lace) for his gender-fluid collection.

A sprinkling of softer, dreamier pieces for fall 2022 was a harbinger of things to come.

Sent down the runway was an oversize white cotton, rectangular-shaped shirt with eyelet designs paired with wide ecru, pocketed cargo pants. A beige knitted roomy sweater overlaid a long white cotton shirt, peeking out from the bottom like a frilly skirt, which overlapped light brown trousers.

Collection Gallery 27 Photos
Hed Mayner RTW Spring 2023
Hed Mayner RTW Spring 2023
Hed Mayner RTW Spring 2023
View Gallery

He described garments as having “a strong contrast between front and back, and getting this two-dimensional look.” That was indeed the case, since Mayner spliced certain fabrics, often leaving models’ backs bare, and layered them up to create volumes native to his fashion of seasons past.

“The proportion is about removing the class, gender, status, whatever,” said Mayner, who maintained it’s not really about being feminine or masculine.

Alongside the reprising of sheets, spoons dangled from models’ ears — and other random domestic elements were used to interesting effect. “[They’re] clothes that look like you’ve just collected or found, and applied [them] on yourself,” Mayner said.

Hed Mayner RTW Spring 2023 27 Photos
Hed Mayner RTW Spring 2023
Hed Mayner RTW Spring 2023
Hed Mayner RTW Spring 2023
Hed Mayner RTW Spring 2023
Hed Mayner RTW Spring 2023
Hed Mayner RTW Spring 2023
Hed Mayner RTW Spring 2023
View Gallery

That might be so, but in artful fashion.

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad