Thursday's Digital Daily: June 23, 2022

Fashion

Givenchy Men’s Spring 2023

Fashion

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons Summer

Fashion

Chanel Will Stage a Fashion Show in Dakar, Senegal

Notions of flowers and vases converged into a strong, colorful collection.

View Gallery 34 Photos
View Gallery 34 Photos
Issey Miyake Men's Spring 2023 Dominique Maitre/WWD

Virtual is good, but in-person? Infinitely better. That was a takeaway from Homme Plissé Issey Miyake’s remarkable fashion show, where models, performers and acrobats spun, leapt and flew through the air at Paris’ central post office.

The display was breathtaking — literally and figuratively. So was the fashion. For spring, the Homme Plissé Issey Miyake design team had oppositions in mind.

“The collection looks at the contrast between the flower and the vase — something that is really delicate and something that is robust, and how to compare and contrast [them],” explained Issey Miyake’s artistic director Satoshi Kondo. “So the design team tried to explore new and original garment forms.”

Collection Gallery 34 Photos
View Gallery

These were artfully crafted, often with elements nodding to nature and malleable. The opening “vase” series included tops with curved edges. Jackets come with rounded silhouettes, inspired by plants wafting in air.

Some looks have playful elements, such as pockets moveable with a snap. The “acclimation coat” is transformable with a drawstring, retractable hem and hood that can be unzipped.

Colorblocking came in eye-watering, saturated hues, such as yellow, orange, raspberry and English violet, while a print made with dripped paint takes a cue from cotton plants.

Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Men's Spring 2023
Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Men's Spring 2023
Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Men's Spring 2023
Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Men's Spring 2023
Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Men's Spring 2023
Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Men's Spring 2023
Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Men's Spring 2023
View Gallery

