Honor the Gift Men’s Spring 2023

Los Angeles Lakers player Russell Westbrook’s line Honor the Gift blends his homegrown Angeleno aesthetic with construction codes. Debuting in Paris the day after the first federal Juneteenth holiday in the U.S., the collection was infused with references to the utilitarian quality of historical African American workwear.

Westbrook offered up overalls in treated denim fronted with a reinterpretation of the U.S. coat of arms, boilersuits, works shirts and cargo pants. Embroidery including the tone-on-tone slogan “In honor of the working class” and symbols such as cotton buds were stitched into loose knit shirt and short sets.

Quilting in a subtle H pattern added an enhanced layer of detailing, giving structure to vests, pants and jackets. It’s designed in three core color capsules, and interpreted for women in skirts and short-sleeved boxy jackets.

Westbrook aims to build a brand that has not only street cred, but also benefits underserved communities. All pieces are manufactured in downtown L.A. and he’s careful to keep everything at an accessible price point. “It’s affordable to that kid that looks up not only to me but to the brand and loves fashion but can’t afford Dior — and I know, I was that kid, and so I want to be able to create that.” Screen printed T-shirts start at $50, jackets at $150.

He’s building up to a runway show “within a few seasons,” and will open his first brick-and-mortar store in L.A. in August.