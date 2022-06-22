Isabel Marant Men’s Spring 2023

Isabel Marant isn’t moving the needle on menswear, but that was never her intention when she launched this collection three years ago. “For me, it’s about creating an easy, casual, approachable wardrobe for men that’s a lot like my Etoile collection for women,” the designer said from her sunny Paris showroom.

It may not be pushing boundaries, but the collection has certainly been garnering its share of celebrity fans in Jay-Z and Justin Bieber, in particular. It is now the fastest-growing division of the business, with turnover doubling over the past year. It’s easy to see why: these are clothes that are not only easy to wear, they’d add a jolt of energy to any wardrobe.

Marant gave basics like cargo shorts and jeans a twist with a faded blend of ikat and camo patterns, and offered up fuzzy pink knits, embroidered sweatshirts, and quilted jackets. Among the standouts were a boxy tobacco leather biker jacket, and a lineup of Army green workwear.

The workwear was most likely inspired by the little shrunken Boy Scout shirt that Marant was wearing during the walk-through, a nostalgic bit of Americana this queen of cool has had — and loved — since she was a teenager.