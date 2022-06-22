×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 21, 2022

Business

Slow to Change: Diversity at the 20 Biggest Apparel Companies Crawls Forward

Men's

EXCLUSIVE: Givenchy Is Putting Its Menswear Under the Sun

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Cameron Diaz, Mila Kunis and Gabrielle Union Invest in Autumn Adeigbo

Isabel Marant Men’s Spring 2023

This collection has found celebrity fans in Jay-Z and Justin Bieber, while sales have doubled over the past year.

Isabel Marant Men's Spring 2023 Courtesy of Isabel Marant

Isabel Marant isn’t moving the needle on menswear, but that was never her intention when she launched this collection three years ago. “For me, it’s about creating an easy, casual, approachable wardrobe for men that’s a lot like my Etoile collection for women,” the designer said from her sunny Paris showroom.

It may not be pushing boundaries, but the collection has certainly been garnering its share of celebrity fans in Jay-Z and Justin Bieber, in particular. It is now the fastest-growing division of the business, with turnover doubling over the past year. It’s easy to see why: these are clothes that are not only easy to wear, they’d add a jolt of energy to any wardrobe.

Isabel Marant Men's Spring 2023
Isabel Marant MenÕs Spring 2023
Isabel Marant MenÕs Spring 2023
Marant gave basics like cargo shorts and jeans a twist with a faded blend of ikat and camo patterns, and offered up fuzzy pink knits, embroidered sweatshirts, and quilted jackets. Among the standouts were a boxy tobacco leather biker jacket, and a lineup of Army green workwear.

The workwear was most likely inspired by the little shrunken Boy Scout shirt that Marant was wearing during the walk-through, a nostalgic bit of Americana this queen of cool has had — and loved — since she was a teenager.

Isabel Marant Men's Spring 2023
Isabel Marant MenÕs Spring 2023
Isabel Marant MenÕs Spring 2023
Isabel Marant MenÕs Spring 2023
Isabel Marant MenÕs Spring 2023
Isabel Marant MenÕs Spring 2023
Isabel Marant MenÕs Spring 2023
