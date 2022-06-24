×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2023

Sustainability

Ralph Lauren’s Indigenous Artist Fellowship, Cradle-to-Cradle Cashmere Celebrated in ESG Report

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Jan-Jan Van Essche's world is a calm, soulful one.

View Gallery 24 Photos
View Gallery 24 Photos
Jan-Jan Van Essche Men's Spring 2023 Courtesy of Jan-Jan Van Essche

Jan-Jan Van Essche’s collection was like an ode to slowing down, a far cry from the frenetic pace of fashion’s seasons. At his first Paris presentation since the beginning of the pandemic, this sensation was accentuated thanks to a performance by Lithuanian musician Indrė Jurgelevičiūtė, whose melodies combine soundscapes and folk songs with a Kanklès, a traditional Lithuanian harp.

As ever, the Antwerp-based designer built his framework from open shapes and free forma. “The body shapes the garment, not the other way around,” he explained. “If things are not very detailed, the focus is the fabric.”

Collection Gallery 24 Photos
Jan-Jan Van Essche Men's Spring 2023
Jan-Jan Van Essche Men's Spring 2023
Jan-Jan Van Essche Men's Spring 2023
View Gallery

This season, he sought to breathe a sense of lightness into the collection, starting with the fabrics themselves. A blend of cotton and Japanese paper yarn with a crisp hand was shaped into a minimalist version of a bomber jacket, dyed khaki with a mixture of ink and turmeric. A knotted linen formed an oversized, full-length mesh shirt, whispering sensuality with its rough-hewn transparency.

Black and white striped fabrics or spotted indigo, used for overalls, wide pants and kimono jackets, for example, suggested comfort and familiarity of a soulful sort.

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men's Spring 2023 24 Photos
Jan-Jan Van Essche Men's Spring 2023
Jan-Jan Van Essche Men's Spring 2023
Jan-Jan Van Essche Men's Spring 2023
Jan-Jan Van Essche Men's Spring 2023
Jan-Jan Van Essche Men's Spring 2023
Jan-Jan Van Essche Men's Spring 2023
Jan-Jan Van Essche Men's Spring 2023
View Gallery

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad