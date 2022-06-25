×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2023

Sustainability

Ralph Lauren’s Indigenous Artist Fellowship, Cradle-to-Cradle Cashmere Celebrated in ESG Report

KidSuper Men’s Spring 2023

Rappers Russ, G-Eazy and Westside Gunn bid during Colm Dillane's auction-cum-fashion show, where models displayed 23 looks alongside the paintings that inspired them.

View Gallery 26 Photos
View Gallery 26 Photos
KidSuper Men's Spring 2023 Dominique Maitre/WWD

The tagline of KidSuper’s show invitation read: “A real company built on unreal ideas.”

For his first in-person show on the official men’s calendar at Paris Fashion Week, Colm Dillane staged an auction, where models displayed 23 looks alongside the paintings that inspired them.

“I mean, dude, I haven’t slept in, like, three months, because I had to do all the paintings, and then design a collection,” said the designer, whose Brooklyn-based collective works across fashion, art, music, film and video.

Collection Gallery 26 Photos
KidSuper Men's Spring 2023
KidSuper Men's Spring 2023
KidSuper Men's Spring 2023
View Gallery

Guests including J Balvin, Tyga and Alexandre Arnault were handed numbered paddles ahead of the sale held at the fictional Superby’s auction house, a play on the name Sotheby’s. Famed Christie’s auctioneer Lydia Fenet, wearing a long dress and fingerless opera gloves from the collection, gave the event a professional gloss.

KidSuper Men's Spring 2023
KidSuper Men’s Spring 2023 Dominique Maitre/WWD

Westside Gunn laid down $10,000 for “Jazz Club,” featuring a Miles Davis-like trumpet player whose outline was embroidered on the jacket of a pale green corduroy suit. G-Eazy paid $12,000 for “Washington Square Park,” details of which were used as appliqué motifs on an olive green ribbed sweater, and an allover print on cargo pants.

KidSuper Men's Spring 2023 26 Photos
KidSuper Men's Spring 2023
KidSuper Men's Spring 2023
KidSuper Men's Spring 2023
KidSuper Men's Spring 2023
KidSuper Men's Spring 2023
KidSuper Men's Spring 2023
KidSuper Men's Spring 2023
View Gallery

But the high point of the evening came when Russ offered $210,000 for the portrait of a woman that appeared on the show invitation, one of several works he successfully bid for. “It’s the first time I’ve ever been to an auction. Didn’t really see that coming – not mad at it,” said the rapper, who is a longtime friend of Dillane’s. “I actually lived in KidSuper’s basement for a couple months.”

The bidding war for the work rather eclipsed the beautiful pink-and-purple coat featuring a blown-up image of the painting. As if the auction weren’t distracting enough, Dillane enlisted non-professional models to walk in the show. “Saturday Night Live” veteran Kenan Thompson, wearing a workwear-style printed jacket and pants, and a hat decorated with paint brushes, drew the biggest cheers.

“Did I mention the model comes with the piece of art?” Fenet quipped at one point.

The buzzy happening cemented Dillane’s reputation as an industry talent to watch, after winning the Karl Lagerfeld Prize at last year’s edition of the LVMH Prize, and being one of the 10 finalists of the 2022 CDFA/Vogue Fashion Fund.

In all, the sale raised $529,000, a portion of which will be donated to foundations supporting young artists. “That went about $100,000 better than I thought it was going to go,” said Dillane, taking the stage after the finale. “I have an after-party and now I’m really rich, so you should probably come.”

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Hot Summer Bags

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week Auction Raises

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad