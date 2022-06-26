×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Beauty’s Highest-paid CEOs

Business

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Eye

Kenzo Takes Ansel Elgort, Jaden Smith Back to School

Liberal Youth Ministry Men’s Spring 2023

What would Mexico's youth be like today, had the country never been colonized wondered designer Antonio Zaragoza.

View Gallery 26 Photos
View Gallery 26 Photos
Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023 Courtesy of Liberal Youth Minist

The starting point of Liberal Youth Ministry’s spring collection was Spain’s colonization of Mexico — or rather how the country’s pre-Hispanic civilization might have evolved if it had never happened.

Taking the sun as a central motif, designer Antonio Zaragoza imagined the habits and aspirations of the young. “I wanted them to feel really powerful, empowered by their own ideologies and feeling strong, almost like warriors,” he said.

Hence why the youth he depicted felt like young athletes, with Mexico’s passion for soccer replaced in this new reality by the “pelota maya” ball game, a sport similar to a racket-less squash with added ritual connotations.

Collection Gallery 26 Photos
Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023
Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023
Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023
View Gallery

Beyond that, kids will be kids, and these young ballers exhibited the same dichotomies as their counterparts in any time and place. Swinging between favorite casualwear worn down to threads and coveted collectible versions, standouts included sweatshirts and matching pants made of curvilinear bands sewn together; smart shirts and denim with the sun interpreted as a gradiant hazy aura, and souvenir jackets for fictional teams featuring Mesoamerican deities in their emblems.

Zaragoza used embellishments and distressing extensively. One sweatshirt was composed of half-a-dozen layers, the holes ripped into them creating concentric designs. Another featured floral embroideries further embellished with delicate marabout feathers, nodding to the legends around Quetzalcoatl, the Aztec god of the sun, wind and learning who also was known as “the Feathered Serpent.”

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023 26 Photos
Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023
Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023
Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023
Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023
Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023
Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023
Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023
View Gallery

A third was dotted with some 50,000 crystals in a dégradé of yellow to blood red, meant to evoke flames. Stunning in person, it gave body to Zaragoza’s idea that youth will always be those filled with the sacred fire.

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Liberal Youth Ministry Men's Spring 2023

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad