Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

EXCLUSIVE: Givenchy Is Putting Its Menswear Under the Sun

Men's

The Relaxed Suit Rules Milan for Spring 2023

Business

How Do Brands Attract Women to the Metaverse?

Lukhanyo Mdingi Men’s Spring 2023

The South African designer was inspired by the street style and craftsmanship of Burkina Faso, where many of his clothes are made.

Lukhanyo Mdingi Men's Spring 2023

You might call it the epitome of slow fashion. The fruit of his relationship with a community of weavers in Burkina Faso, Lukhanyo Mdingi’s coed collection was a long-cooking affair that melded archival elements with variations on local weaving and dyeing techniques.

The South African designer was introduced to the CABES social enterprise via the Ethical Fashion Initiative, and they’ve been working together for three years.

Mdingi, one of the three joint winners of the Karl Lagerfeld Special Jury Prize at the 2021 edition of the LVMH Prize, played with color and shine in a lineup that juxtaposed his signature patchwork knits, as singular as works of art, with upscale takes on vintage sportswear inspired by Ouagadougou street style.

Lukhanyo Mdingi Men's Spring 2023
Lukhanyo Mdingi Men's Spring 2023
Lukhanyo Mdingi Men's Spring 2023
Think double-layered Bermuda shorts with circular cutouts on the sides, paired with gauzy handknit sweaters; or a retro tank top with badges, worn with pleated purple culottes and a capelike silk scarf, in a genderfluid alternative to sportswear. Among the tailored looks, standouts included a purplish blue men’s suit with irregular rust-and-yellow tie-dye motifs.

Mdingi is at the vanguard of a new generation of African designers challenging traditional notions of masculinity. That shift might feel like a revolution, but as his production methods suggest, real social impact requires the luxury of time.

