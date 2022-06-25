×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Fashion

Dior Men’s Spring 2023

Sustainability

Ralph Lauren’s Indigenous Artist Fellowship, Cradle-to-Cradle Cashmere Celebrated in ESG Report

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

For his first post-pandemic show in Paris, the Japanese designer offered trompe-l'oeil outfits that were as easy as they were witty.

View Gallery 56 Photos
View Gallery 56 Photos
Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Men's Spring 2023 Dominique Maitre/WWD

The week before the men’s shows began in Paris, Mihara Yasuhiro turned 50. Having been deprived by the pandemic of “the last show of his forties,” the Japanese designer was in a mood to celebrate for his return to a physical show in Paris.

Or at least that’s what one would imagine from the confetti liberally strewn in the Passage des Princes, one of Paris’ picturesque shopping arcades. It turned out to be one of the many misdirections the Japanese designer played with, starting with the buffet of vegan sushi painstakingly replicating the look, texture and taste of their fish-centric counterparts offered upon arrival.

Collection Gallery 56 Photos
Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Men's Spring 2023
Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Men's Spring 2023
Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Men's Spring 2023
View Gallery

Further into the arcade, Mihara could be found sporting a high-vis vest and matching sneakers, sweeping the runway strewn clean of foil confetti, as if they’d somehow transferred from his previous show in Tokyo.

Speaking through an interpreter, he explained that given the suffocating times we were living in, the idea of trompe-l’oeil had felt like a good way to turn all those frowns upside down.

He started off by sending out pieces that were mashups of entire outfits, like a jacket with shirt tails and a T-shirt peeking under the hem; or a sweater knotted at the waist, or rather the sleeves tied at the waist in lieu of a belt. Others were the leftover parts, like boleros that were just the sleeves of a blouson connected behind the shoulder blades.

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023 56 Photos
Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Men's Spring 2023
Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Men's Spring 2023
Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Men's Spring 2023
Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Men's Spring 2023
Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Men's Spring 2023
Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Men's Spring 2023
Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Men's Spring 2023
View Gallery

Later, utilitarian basics were dressed up with prints, like a grandpa cardigan with a camera strapped across the front or a boy scout’s bandana and shirt onto a zippered hoodie (for him); and a belted sequin dress or a tiered pleated skirt (for her). Even the distressing of leather jackets was put on, mimicking vintage clothing, a personal interest of the designer.

Closer inspection revealed that despite their apparent complexity, garments erred on the side of ease. It was all witty and impeccably executed.

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad