Nahmias Men’s Spring 2023

Doni Nahmias was California dreaming — of his childhood, and of days spent swimming and surfing on Butterfly Beach, not far from Santa Barbara.

It’s no surprise this collection was tinged with a rosy, nostalgic mood: the soundtrack by Nahmias’ pal Boy Wonda featured samples of “Summertime” and the Beach Boys singing “Surfin’ Safari,” while the soft-edged, sporty pieces cruised smoothly down the runway at the Palais de Tokyo.

“I’m always looking at how clothes feel and sit on the body,” said Nahmias, a sports lover and self-taught designer whose instincts and hard work have been paying off. Celebrity clients include Justin and Hailey Bieber, Lewis Hamilton and Jennifer Lopez, who posted a picture of herself earlier this week wearing Nahmias’ silky pajama set printed with hummingbirds.

Silhouettes were surf- and skate-inspired, with a big dose of fresh air and sunshine: instead of hummingbirds, there were fern or apple prints for silky shirts and shorts; fluid drawstring trousers came with tie-dye prints in orange or green, colors as bright and fresh as a crate of oranges from Nahmias’ home state.

Fuzzy oversized cardigans slipped over bare torsos were like a big hug, as were the oversize knitted football jerseys meant for mornings — or evenings — when the air turns cool. (The latter could also have been a nod to football stars Malik Turner and Tyrod Taylor, who were sitting in the front row.)

A baseball jacket with a setting sun tableau at the back had the same mellow, just-back-from-the-beach feel.

But the stars of this short and well-edited show were undoubtedly the wide-legged white jeans adorned with butterflies. Nahmias said they were hand-painted in the studio, and overlaid with Swarovski crystals — a fitting tribute to the great outdoors of his childhood.