Fashion

Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2023

Sustainability

Ralph Lauren’s Indigenous Artist Fellowship, Cradle-to-Cradle Cashmere Celebrated in ESG Report

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Men’s Show Will Celebrate Bloomsbury Set Painter Duncan Grant

Nahmias Men’s Spring 2023

Celebrity clients love Nahmias: Jennifer Lopez recently posted a picture wearing a silky pajama ensemble printed with hummingbirds.

Nahmias Men's Spring 2023

Doni Nahmias was California dreaming — of his childhood, and of days spent swimming and surfing on Butterfly Beach, not far from Santa Barbara.

It’s no surprise this collection was tinged with a rosy, nostalgic mood: the soundtrack by Nahmias’ pal Boy Wonda featured samples of “Summertime” and the Beach Boys singing “Surfin’ Safari,” while the soft-edged, sporty pieces cruised smoothly down the runway at the Palais de Tokyo.

Nahmias Men's Spring 2023
Nahmias MenÕs Spring 2023
Nahmias MenÕs Spring 2023
“I’m always looking at how clothes feel and sit on the body,” said Nahmias, a sports lover and self-taught designer whose instincts and hard work have been paying off. Celebrity clients include Justin and Hailey Bieber, Lewis Hamilton and Jennifer Lopez, who posted a picture of herself earlier this week wearing Nahmias’ silky pajama set printed with hummingbirds.

Nahmias Men's Spring 2023
Nahmias MenÕs Spring 2023
Nahmias MenÕs Spring 2023
Nahmias MenÕs Spring 2023
Nahmias MenÕs Spring 2023
Nahmias MenÕs Spring 2023
Nahmias MenÕs Spring 2023
Silhouettes were surf- and skate-inspired, with a big dose of fresh air and sunshine: instead of hummingbirds, there were fern or apple prints for silky shirts and shorts; fluid drawstring trousers came with tie-dye prints in orange or green, colors as bright and fresh as a crate of oranges from Nahmias’ home state.

Fuzzy oversized cardigans slipped over bare torsos were like a big hug, as were the oversize knitted football jerseys meant for mornings — or evenings — when the air turns cool. (The latter could also have been a nod to football stars Malik Turner and Tyrod Taylor, who were sitting in the front row.)

A baseball jacket with a setting sun tableau at the back had the same mellow, just-back-from-the-beach feel.

But the stars of this short and well-edited show were undoubtedly the wide-legged white jeans adorned with butterflies. Nahmias said they were hand-painted in the studio, and overlaid with Swarovski crystals — a fitting tribute to the great outdoors of his childhood.

