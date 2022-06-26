×
Beauty’s Highest-paid CEOs

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Kenzo Takes Ansel Elgort, Jaden Smith Back to School

Oteyza Men’s Spring 2023

Paul García de Oteyza and Caterina Pañeda called their collection “Air.”

Oteyza Men's Spring 2023 Courtesy of Benjamin Cremel

As Paul García de Oteyza and Caterina Pañeda leaned deeper into sportswear this season, they called their spring collection “Air.”

“Air is the sensation of movement, the sensation of form, and we’re almost obsessed with that,” Oteyza said.

A feeling of lightness was important for the creators of the Spanish sartorial menswear brand, too, which presented a sophisticated lineup including long, flowing multilayered skirts in khaki, navy-and-white stripes, and violet; languid jackets, and smart suiting.

Oteyza Men's Spring 2023
Oteyza Men's Spring 2023
Oteyza Men's Spring 2023
The silhouettes were generally more voluminous than for fall, as Oteyza and Pañeda plied cottons, Spanish merino wool and silk into garments such as trenchcoats, Bermuda shorts and trousers tied above the ankle.

While their color palette included somber hues, such as grays, black and dark blues, others popped, like raspberry and azure. These were inspired by the art of Raoul Dufy and the place he loved so well, the Mediterranean. Art and waterways are among Oteyza’s enduring inspirations.

Oteyza Men's Spring 2023
Oteyza Men's Spring 2023
Oteyza Men's Spring 2023
Oteyza Men's Spring 2023
Oteyza Men's Spring 2023
Oteyza Men's Spring 2023
Oteyza Men's Spring 2023
