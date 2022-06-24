×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2023

Sustainability

Ralph Lauren’s Indigenous Artist Fellowship, Cradle-to-Cradle Cashmere Celebrated in ESG Report

Paul Smith Men’s Spring 2023

The designer knows what his clients are buying because he's still the Saturday boy, working at his Mayfair shop on Albemarle Street.

View Gallery 32 Photos
View Gallery 32 Photos
Paul Smith Men’s Spring 2023 Dominique Maitre/WWD

Tailored clothing is flying out the door at Paul Smith, but it’s not the old stuff. “Tailoring isn’t what it used to be. Men are rethinking the way they put things together,” said Smith, who staged his first live show after more than two years.

More than any designer, Smith knows what his clients are buying because he’s still the Saturday boy, working on the shop floor of his Mayfair store on Albemarle Street. Where other designers and brands pore over data, Smith (on weekends at least) is able to look straight into the shopping basket.

Celebrity Gallery 6 Photos
Front Row at Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023
Front Row at Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023
Front Row at Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023
View Gallery

For spring, he’s delivered even more tailoring, along with loads of soft, pastel colors and easy-to-layer shapes. For the colors and patterns, he drew on his own memories of wandering around art galleries in the 1980s, and said he wanted the whole look to be “fresh, light, easy to wear and to add to your existing wardrobe.”

Shirts were untucked, and loose layers abounded: Smith’s take on a three-piece suit was a roomy pistachio jacket with matching trousers and a breezy v-neck shirt underneath.

A mauve suit came with its tailored jacket tied at the waist, while a checked one was paired with shorts, rather than trousers. Another suit with a long jacket was made from pastel striped men’s shirting, and was full of the joys of spring.

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023 32 Photos
Paul Smith Men’s Spring 2023
Paul Smith Men’s Spring 2023
Paul Smith Men’s Spring 2023
Paul Smith Men’s Spring 2023
Paul Smith Men’s Spring 2023
Paul Smith Men’s Spring 2023
Paul Smith Men’s Spring 2023
View Gallery

The artwork burst through with spray-paint smudges in pink and neon green on knits; trenches awash in dark flower prints, and suits with long, blurred stripes down the front recalling Gerhard Richter’s paintings from the era.

Smith, who’s always had a thing for bright color, pattern, and tailoring, is clearly in his element here, and besides, who’s to argue with the man on the shop floor?

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad