×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

EXCLUSIVE: Givenchy Is Putting Its Menswear Under the Sun

Men's

The Relaxed Suit Rules Milan for Spring 2023

Business

How Do Brands Attract Women to the Metaverse?

Reese Cooper Men’s Spring 2023

Cooper's collaboration with Levi's was a winner, and included wide-leg denim trousers with faded pastel patchwork panels.

View Gallery 42 Photos
View Gallery 42 Photos
Reese Cooper Men’s Spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

It’s been three years since Reese Cooper has shown in Paris, and he’s loving every minute of being back. He showed the collection on a sunny evening at the Jardin des Plantes, and his artist girlfriend Juliet Johnstone made special prints inspired by the surrounding flowers and greenery.

He’s also done his first collaboration with Levi’s (which he said was nearly 30 months in the making) and has a pop-up set to open in town this week.

Collection Gallery 42 Photos
Reese Cooper Men’s Spring 2023
Reese Cooper Men’s Spring 2023
Reese Cooper Men’s Spring 2023
View Gallery

The collection was called “Seed & Soil,” and Cooper said the theme was really about “growth.” He said the size of the collection has grown, it’s more “elevated” than ever and he finally has Levi’s on board, too.

The collection itself was soft-edged and romantic, which is quite a feat considering that Cooper’s specialty is workwear with a street vibe — and practical-minded clothing.

The collaboration with Levi’s was a winner: wide-leg denim trousers came with faded pastel patchwork panels, tie-dye or spray-paint details. Other trousers, boxy tops and jackets had patch pockets and ribbons fluttering from them.

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023 42 Photos
Reese Cooper Men’s Spring 2023
Reese Cooper Men’s Spring 2023
Reese Cooper Men’s Spring 2023
Reese Cooper Men’s Spring 2023
Reese Cooper Men’s Spring 2023
Reese Cooper Men’s Spring 2023
Reese Cooper Men’s Spring 2023
View Gallery

Ruching on dresses and trenches was done with drawstrings and ripcords, while skirts were embellished with safety tabs. Nothing was heavy — it was all shapely and cool.

Other dresses were long and pleated with strappy tops and botanical prints, while colors came straight from the garden. Cooper worked a palette of saturated shades, including persimmon, periwinkle and forest green, into these fanciful, wearable clothes.

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2023

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad