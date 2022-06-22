Reese Cooper Men’s Spring 2023

It’s been three years since Reese Cooper has shown in Paris, and he’s loving every minute of being back. He showed the collection on a sunny evening at the Jardin des Plantes, and his artist girlfriend Juliet Johnstone made special prints inspired by the surrounding flowers and greenery.

He’s also done his first collaboration with Levi’s (which he said was nearly 30 months in the making) and has a pop-up set to open in town this week.

The collection was called “Seed & Soil,” and Cooper said the theme was really about “growth.” He said the size of the collection has grown, it’s more “elevated” than ever and he finally has Levi’s on board, too.

The collection itself was soft-edged and romantic, which is quite a feat considering that Cooper’s specialty is workwear with a street vibe — and practical-minded clothing.

The collaboration with Levi’s was a winner: wide-leg denim trousers came with faded pastel patchwork panels, tie-dye or spray-paint details. Other trousers, boxy tops and jackets had patch pockets and ribbons fluttering from them.

Ruching on dresses and trenches was done with drawstrings and ripcords, while skirts were embellished with safety tabs. Nothing was heavy — it was all shapely and cool.

Other dresses were long and pleated with strappy tops and botanical prints, while colors came straight from the garden. Cooper worked a palette of saturated shades, including persimmon, periwinkle and forest green, into these fanciful, wearable clothes.