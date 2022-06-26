×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Fashion

Dior Men’s Spring 2023

Sustainability

Ralph Lauren’s Indigenous Artist Fellowship, Cradle-to-Cradle Cashmere Celebrated in ESG Report

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023

Shangguan Zhe went back to his brand’s roots for this collection.

View Gallery 32 Photos
View Gallery 32 Photos
Sankuanz Men’s RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Sankuanz

This collection was called “Chapter Two: Kangrinboqê  2023,” after the sacred peak on Mount Kailash in Tibet. Kangrinboqê also was the name of Shangguan Zhe’s first collection for Sankuanz, in 2013, which contained numerous characteristics of traditional Tibetan-wear.

“We want to take a new look at what we did before and to reinterpret those elements in the way the brand is now,” said Zhe.

So he riffed on the garb’s elegant long, loose, drape-filled silhouettes to craft garments that remain staunchly modern – grounded in today’s street culture and high fashion.

Collection Gallery 32 Photos
Sankuanz Men’s RTW Spring 2023
Sankuanz Men’s RTW Spring 2023
Sankuanz Men’s RTW Spring 2023
View Gallery

One look included a wide-collared cerulean blue suit jacket and skirt, with material gathered around the waist and hanging from either side. In another, there was a short-sleeved navy wraparound shirt with matching wide trousers decorated with bone sketches.

Chapter One was fall 2022, which had a life and death theme, as well. Other carry-overs included hand-bleached, jersey and denim fabrics.

For about the past seven years, Sankuanz has been creating fashion through western lens.

“Now we are trying to maybe take a step back and take an inner look at our own roots and put it back into the brand’s core,” said Zhe. The striking fashion now springs from there.

Sankuanz Men's Spring 2023 32 Photos
Sankuanz Men’s RTW Spring 2023
Sankuanz Men’s RTW Spring 2023
Sankuanz Men’s RTW Spring 2023
Sankuanz Men’s RTW Spring 2023
Sankuanz Men’s RTW Spring 2023
Sankuanz Men’s RTW Spring 2023
Sankuanz Men’s RTW Spring 2023
View Gallery

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Hot Summer Bags

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Sankuanz Men’s Spring 2023 Collection Goes

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad