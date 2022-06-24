×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2023

Sustainability

Ralph Lauren’s Indigenous Artist Fellowship, Cradle-to-Cradle Cashmere Celebrated in ESG Report

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Men’s Show Will Celebrate Bloomsbury Set Painter Duncan Grant

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Breezy was the message for Teppei Fujita this season.

View Gallery 30 Photos
View Gallery 30 Photos
Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023 Courtesy of Sulvam

Teppei Fujita wanted to communicate a sense of lightness, focusing on the movement of his fabrics, as if they were lifted and billowed by a breeze. He staged his Sulvam presentation in the street outside his new Paris workshop — he now divides his time between France and Japan. In the oppressive heat of late June, there was nary a gust in the air.

Nevertheless, his fabrics undulated with the models’ movements, keeping their promise in this largely unisex collection, while maintaining structure thanks to his mastery of the tailored form. Lightweight coats in natural fabrics had linings that hung loose in what has become a house signature for Sulvam. This season, they were crafted from satiny Cupro, and trailed the models along the street. Matching pants were worn cropped and wide, their lining hanging below the hem.

Collection Gallery 30 Photos
Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023
Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023
Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023
View Gallery

A striking crop-trousered suit was made from a specially developed fabric that looked like tie silk but was more lightweight, with a diagonal stripe and a quirky look.

With a desire to reduce his label’s environmental impact — last season Fujita worked with Japanese mills to develop recycled yarns — he turned fabric scraps into design features, sewing them around pockets to form ribbon-like strips that flapped in shades to match the contrasting lining on several looks.

Sulvam Men's Spring 2023 30 Photos
Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023
Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023
Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023
Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023
Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023
Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023
Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023
View Gallery

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad