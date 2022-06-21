×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

The Relaxed Suit Rules Milan for Spring 2023

Business

How Do Brands Attract Women to the Metaverse?

Business

Beyond Yoga Launching First Retail Store

Taakk Men’s Spring 2023

It was great to see Takuya Morikawa's innovative use of fabric up close, so much more tangible than through a screen.

View Gallery 37 Photos
View Gallery 37 Photos
Taakk Men's Spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

With no guiding theme other than a desire to offer the world something “strong and beautiful,” Takuya Morikawa put on his Taakk label’s first runway show on the official Paris calendar, a blast of color under the glass ceilings of one of the city’s covered arcades.

The Japanese designer joined the official schedule during the pandemic, and has been showing digitally since. It felt wonderful to finally be in Paris with his whole team, Morikawa beamed backstage before the show, speaking through an interpreter.

Taakk Men’s Spring 2023 37 Photos
Taakk Men's Spring 2023
Taakk Men's Spring 2023
Taakk Men's Spring 2023
View Gallery

It was great to see his innovative use of fabric up close and in person, so much more tangible than through a screen.

His denim looks were worked with rough thread patterns that resembled clouds, sporty yet poetic with variations for men and women.

Elsewhere he played with weaving different yarns together to create his signature graduated fabrics — linen to cotton or chiffon, bobbly knit to plain.

A double-breasted suit with Bermuda shorts in linen and cotton with a light vertical stripe, a graphic trenchcoat that played with transparency and head-to-toe looks in abstract watery or floral motifs were further examples.

Taakk Men's Spring 2023 37 Photos
Taakk Men's Spring 2023
Taakk Men's Spring 2023
Taakk Men's Spring 2023
Taakk Men's Spring 2023
Taakk Men's Spring 2023
Taakk Men's Spring 2023
Taakk Men's Spring 2023
View Gallery

Sporty separates were spray-dyed, giving them a blurry finish, or given diagonal fringing details for a touch of fun.

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Taakk Men's Spring 2023

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad