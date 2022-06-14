×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Wales Bonner Looks to Renaissance Italy, Ghanaian Artistry for Pitti

Fashion

Ann Demeulemeester Has New and Old ‘Friends,’ but She Never Looks Back

Business

Zalando Buys Control of Highsnobiety

Vtmnts Spring 2023 Menswear

Guram Gvasalia proposed a "new minimalism for a new generation."

View Gallery 39 Photos
View Gallery 39 Photos
Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023 Courtesy of Vtmnts

When Guram Gvasalia was scouting locations for a Vetements photo shoot a while back, he visited a striking new building under construction at the expanding Zurich airport with rows of white, industrial beams slanting over a soaring triangular void.

Suddenly, he noticed that the sunlight spilling onto the concrete floor resembled a bar code, the signifier of his new brand Vtmnts. Behold the venue for the spring 2023 fashion film, released strategically ahead of Pitti Uomo and Milan and Paris fashion weeks.

Collection Gallery 39 Photos
Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023
Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023
Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023
View Gallery

“We wanted to be the first,” Gvasalia shrugged during a phone interview, likening the show space to a “church of the future” – or a “modern temple of consumerism.”

The futuristic venue, straight out of some “Star Wars” prequel, accentuated the architectural nature of the masculine tailoring, coats and jackets stacked with up to three layers of shoulder pads, depending on how imposing you wish to appear.

Gvasalia’s eclectic coed cast certainly looked fierce hurtling themselves down the runway in gleaming silver thigh boots, double-layer trench coats and bomber jackets with ballooning shoulders and sleeves.

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023 39 Photos
Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023
Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023
Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023
Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023
Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023
Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023
Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023
View Gallery

The collection, heavy on shearling and puffer jackets, might be mistaken for a winter offering if it weren’t for all the HotPants, and rampant cropping that left taut tummies bare under shirts, hoodies, bombers and blazers.

“New minimalism,” Gvasalia declared, while noting that non-cropped versions would be available for purchase in the showroom. “It’s important to take these classic wardrobe items and fit the attitude of a new generation.”

Fair enough, but it’s hard not to imagine Gvasalia, who recently assumed the creative director mantle, not thinking of himself a little when he designed the layered black leather shirt jackets that resembled crocodile skin but were stamped with a puzzle pattern. They looked chic even without pants, and only thigh boots – a wink to our WFH lives in the rearview mirror.

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Vtmnts Men's Spring 2023

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad