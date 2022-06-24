Vuarnet Men’s Spring 2023

Utility remained the bedrock of Vuarnet’s second ready-to-wear offering, where artistic director Boramy Viguier continued to explore the French brand’s mountaineering heritage, this time in summer.

He spun the offering into two subsets, identified on each garment’s label. The first, dubbed “Vêtements de sport d’altitude” (or altitude sports garments), parlayed the brand’s technical skiwear into warm-weather gear in performance textiles.

For the more urban “Vêtements Alpins,” he took cues from the wardrobe of France’s mountain infantry corps from the 1950s and 1960s, recasting details such as square armholes, ripstop cotton and multipocketed jackets into decidedly more forward-looking versions.

Congruent with a desire to be more conscious, this subset was made from certified organic cottons and wools, right down to the threads, and manufactured entirely in France. That was also the idea behind a new line of sunglasses, with frames printed in 3D from bio-acetate and bio-nylon.

Elsewhere, a handful of whimsical intarsia knits featuring illustrations taken from old postcard designs added a rare touch of color to the lineup.

Further connecting the clothes with the brand’s core expertise in eyewear was a logo depicting a V atop a ski. Long used as an authenticity mark on lenses, it was “something of a monogram and [a design] I find rather explicit — and fun,” Viguier said, noting that it would co-exist with the better-known circular stamp-shaped logo.