×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

How a Creative Agency Is Helping Luxury Brands to Understand the Metaverse

Accessories

Industry Reacts to Leonardo Del Vecchio’s Death

Fashion

Valentino Couture Show in Rome a Way to Give Back to the City

Yoshio Kubo Men’s Spring 2023

The designer layered brightly colored, ultra-sheer fabrics into voluminous, sometimes fantastical looks.

View Gallery 20 Photos
View Gallery 20 Photos
Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023 Courtesy of Yoshio Kubo

Showing his latest collection in a video format only, Yoshio Kubo went with a colorful mix of sheer fabrics for spring. He layered mesh in bright aqua and purple or red and orange, playing with how the colors interacted with one another and made new tones when combined. Many of his textiles were extremely light and yet had enough structure that they appeared to float around the models in a kind of full-body halo.

Kubo also made ample use of volume in his creations, showing bomber jackets with sleeves that grazed his models’ shins or were bunched up to puff out to the side. There was an animalistic element as well: a sheer, crinkled blue piece that covered the full body from head to toe was revealed to have a head complete with tongue and jagged teeth when viewed from the side. In another instance, a purple dress-like item had “wings” that splayed out from the chest and shoulders.

Collection Gallery 20 Photos
Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023
Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023
Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023
View Gallery

Some of the Japanese designer’s more wearable pieces included leggings with sheer panels, color-blocked windbreakers, wide-legged shorts and draping coats and ponchos, which grounded the sometimes fantastical collection.

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023 20 Photos
Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023
Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023
Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023
Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023
Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023
Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023
Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023
View Gallery

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad