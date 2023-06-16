×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: June 16, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Ralph Returns to Milan With Mediterranean-skewed Purple Label Collection

Business

Hermès U.S.’ New President on the Brand’s Love Affair With Retail

Men's

Menswear Comes to the Fore in Milan

ERL Men’s Spring 2024

"Very American" is how Eli Russell Linnetz described his full-on glitz and glam spring show.

View Gallery 32 Photos
View Gallery 32 Photos
Backstage at ERL Men’s Spring 2024 Kuba Dabrowski/WWD

Eli Russell Linnetz imagined that around 150 years from now the 16th-century Palazzo Corsini in Florence, where is first physical show was held Thursday night, will host a masquerade ball his Venice Beach crowd would sneak into, dressing up to make believe they are ambassadors and dignitaries of sorts.

In his futuristic imaginative trip, he also swooshed backward, folding key codes of American culture — think Uncle Sam, the Statue of Liberty, Guns n’ Roses — into his retro futuristic, dressed-up surfer’s look — anchored to variants on the same moonlight silver surface, courtesy of glitters, sequins, rhinestones and silky textiles.

Distinctively ERL, the look was built on exaggeratedly oversize pants for the skateboarding generation, skin-tight leotards, bulky puffers and even a street-inflected take on tailoring with wide-leg bottoms, elongated jacket with squared, pointy or lifted shoulders, all courtesy of pads.

Each guy embodied a character, from the menacing punk boy wearing a skull-bearing fuzzy knit and swinging a baseball bat, to the dignitary in a sparkly silver suit with crystal-encrusted flashes that could have easily been borrowed from Liberace’s wardrobe in the mid-1970s and Boy Liberty, wrapped in a glittery cloth and holding a glass torch.

All real Venice Beach guys and part of Russell Linnetz’s crowd walking the runway for the first time, the models donned chunky skater shoes that were all the rage in the ’90s and Slash-style top hats. One held an apple-shaped flacon, ERL’s first fragrance.

All his theatrical flair and inventive prowess came to the fore, giving the audience a hint of his resumé, which reads filmmaker, screenwriter and costume designer.

“Super American,” is how the designer described the show backstage. It was full-on glitz and glam, too.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad