44 Label Group Men’s Spring 2024

A few weeks into office, Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni proposed rave parties be banned in Italy. That law was then scrapped, but left the club kids pondering the ripple effects of conservativism.

At 44 Label Group’s show in Millan, the ebullient German techno producer Max Kobosil brought the breaking-free spirit of techno parties to a corkscrew parking garage in western Milan, having guests snake their way up the ramp to find a spot for grooving in the strobe-lit space to 140-beats-a-minute music.

For spring, Kobosil’s collection skewed towards gorpcore, adding new layers to the dark-tinged streetwear he brought to fashion since Italian retailer and entrepreneur Claudio Antonioli stepped in as his backer in 2021.

Distressed workwear-inspired bombers jackets with a crinkled surface, work jackets and meaty Bermuda shorts mingled with see-through tulle mesh elongated tunics and paratropper-appropriate overgarments.

The dark-tinged lineup accommodated some bursts of acid colors, including grass green brush-stroked on shorts and trucker jackets to mimic stains of some slimy and corrosive compound.

Kobosil borrowed prints and writing from the club scene he’s immersed in, using his now-cult font to spell out “access all areas” and “call my agent” on his basic T-shirts and hoodies.

He expanded his accessories range, too, with inflatable crossbody and camera bags, as well a new chunky sneaker featuring reflective piping and red PVC details.