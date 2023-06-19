×
Aspesi Men’s Spring 2024

"Something that felt soft," was Lawrence Steele's guiding principle this season.

Visitors to Aspesi’s spring presentation could drink in an array of sophisticated, dusty colors with their eyes, and with their hands caress a wealth of fine fabrics — mainly cotton, poplin, linen and silk — that were smooth and cool to the touch.

Here was another succinct proposition for smart wardrobe additions, according to your taste. Why not a short-sleeved navy sweater in a fine-gauge knit; a short-sleeved camp shirt with some geometric seams suggestive of a guayabera, or an olive-toned snap-front shirt, gently padded and weightless?

With great subtlety, creative director Lawrence Steele etched a few themes — vintage military, Cuba, California — knowing Aspesi’s customers are looking for timeless clothes, not fashion.

“My particular interest was doing something that felt softer, so muted tones, and softer materials,” Steele explained during a walk-through. “It’s always kind of curating a wardrobe more than designing a collection.”

While rooted in neutrals, the brand offers a range of color stories, including black, navy and white for more metropolitan situations. And it is not without cheek.

Slogan T-shirts bear the Italian words for silence and nervousness, plus another very apt for Aspesi: “né carne né pesce,” the equivalent of the English phrase “neither fish nor fowl,” connoting someone — or something — that is not easily categorized.

