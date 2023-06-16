Brunello Cucinelli Men’s Spring 2024

Brunello Cucinelli has been voicing his belief that, at this moment, men are looking for elegance. Accordingly, his spring collection reflected this aim, giving off vibes of leisurely days on the French Riviera in style.

The collection was cohesive and harmonious, with new paisley patterns — sometimes in délavé fabrics — on shirts or ties. Research went into the hues – a range of pink, raspberry, turquoise and mauve on shirts and T-shirts, but there were also striped linen sartorial suits in creamy and natural colors or light gray — a color not traditionally associated with the season, but here perfectly in sync with the lineup.

One suit appeared to be in denim, but was actually in indigo linen, worn over a shirt that was actually in denim.

Fits were softer, and sartorial blazers were slightly lengthened, while the volume on outerwear and trench coats was fluid, enhanced by the use of lightweight and high-performance fabrics.

Knitwear is always a core proposition for the brand and this season cotton, linen and silk were mixed and matched. The combination of different stitches to create three-dimensional patterns added to the range.

Cucinelli also introduced his first tennis capsule, so elegant that it can be worn both on and off the field.