Missoni Men’s Spring 2024

If you like the look of leather, but prefer the comfort of sweats, Missoni’s glazed black chevron pants and blouson might be the answer.

Such are the fabric experimentations that defined creative director Filippo Grazioli’s spring men’s collection, many of the garments composed of bespoke materials that fall somewhere between knitted and woven.

Graziola’s mission is to build a broader offer for the Missoni man, nudging him beyond the zigzag cardigans and space-dye sweaters of yore.

Bermuda shorts are a prominent new addition, including a version in gold flecked with Lurex for evening, another category Grazioli is advancing.

Trench coats, also in a nearly knit fabric, take Missoni into non-WFH territory. Still, Grazioli kept the collection rooted in the loose, relaxed styles associated with the Missoni lifestyle.

“The idea is to translate all the comfort of knitwear into a wardrobe,” he explained during a walk-through at the brand’s Milan showroom.

“There’s a lot of research on fabric and textures on the knitwear,” he continued. “We start with the colors, then the yarn, and then we create our own fabrics. I really like to create new textures.”

You can take your pick between a baby blue cardigan with zigzags in a looped fringe reminiscent of pipe cleaners, or a sleek black cardigan with a dégradé of sequins scattered on the front, for example.