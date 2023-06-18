×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: June 16, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Shirt Shapes — and Slime — Defined Prada’s Men’s Show for Spring 2024

Fashion

King Charles Honors Anna Wintour, Roksanda Ilincic

Fashion

Emporio Armani Men’s Spring 2024

Missoni Men’s Spring 2024

Filippo Grazioli is out to build a complete wardrobe with the ease and comfort of knitwear.

View Gallery 24 Photos
View Gallery 24 Photos
Missoni Men’s Spring 2024 Courtesy of Missoni

If you like the look of leather, but prefer the comfort of sweats, Missoni’s glazed black chevron pants and blouson might be the answer.

Such are the fabric experimentations that defined creative director Filippo Grazioli’s spring men’s collection, many of the garments composed of bespoke materials that fall somewhere between knitted and woven.

Graziola’s mission is to build a broader offer for the Missoni man, nudging him beyond the zigzag cardigans and space-dye sweaters of yore.

Bermuda shorts are a prominent new addition, including a version in gold flecked with Lurex for evening, another category Grazioli is advancing.

Trench coats, also in a nearly knit fabric, take Missoni into non-WFH territory. Still, Grazioli kept the collection rooted in the loose, relaxed styles associated with the Missoni lifestyle.

“The idea is to translate all the comfort of knitwear into a wardrobe,” he explained during a walk-through at the brand’s Milan showroom.

“There’s a lot of research on fabric and textures on the knitwear,” he continued. “We start with the colors, then the yarn, and then we create our own fabrics. I really like to create new textures.”

You can take your pick between a baby blue cardigan with zigzags in a looped fringe reminiscent of pipe cleaners, or a sleek black cardigan with a dégradé of sequins scattered on the front, for example.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad