No. 21 Men’s Spring 2024

Alessandro Dell’Acqua further proved his No. 21 man knows how to borrow codes from women’s wardrobes and make them his own.

Hints of delicacy were intertwined with a youthful vibe in Alessandro Dell’Acqua’s wearable collection, which offered solutions for those who have left the logo-heavy streetwear days behind but are seeking more than just tailoring.

The designer’s easy-to-approach pieces had plenty of elements borrowed from women’s wardrobes and then tweaked for a seamless and credible integration into menswear.

A poplin bowling shirt with broderie anglaise detailing best embodied the idea through the balanced contrast between a simple, graphic silhouette and the subtle embellishment. Louder interpretations came via separates in a cream macro laced pattern or covered in a ’50s floral motif, which also nodded to elements first seen in the No. 21 women’s resort collection unveiled earlier this month.

If a shiny tweed jacket in gold looked a tad forced, the sequins scattered in a sunburst motif on a lambswool maxi cardigan made for an unexpected yet nice touch — so much so that Dell’Acqua also offered the embellishment on sleeveless shirts. 

As a counterpoint to the more ornamental elements, Dell’Acqua reworked the twinsets for men introduced last season in a new lightweight striped version and imbued a casual vibe in the collection with faux leather bomber jackets, varsity jackets in pops of zingy orange that freshened up the palette, and openwork sweaters and tank tops with a palm tree motif that is increasingly becoming a symbol of the brand. 

