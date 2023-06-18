Our Legacy RTW Spring 2024

“The climate is crazy everywhere now,” Our Legacy creative director Cristopher Nying commented after a tour of the Swedish brand’s spring 2024 collection, dubbed “Snow in April.”

That was the case this year in Stockholm, when sun-starved Swedes rushed out in T-shirts at the first blush of spring, only to haul out their sweaters and coats anew when the mercury suddenly plummeted.

This set up the conceit for the season, in which stereotypically wintry items were tweaked for fairer weather: Cue lemon-curd colored puffer jackets and vests empty of feathers, snowflake sweaters and tartan cardigans in airy linen knits, nylon shell jackets with a tweedy appearance, and N2B bomber jackets in cotton fleece.

Nying couldn’t resist including some long scarves in cool-to-the-hand yarns, some classic tailoring in a brown silk that from a distance looked like heavy wool, and jacquard jersey tops with a shallow relief of chunky cable knitting.

With its dusty colors, soft textures and vaguely grunge-y, lived-in look, the collection charmed, with the women’s styles closely echoing the men’s.

For those seeking a bit of edginess, Our Legacy reprised its print-heavy sub-brand Hands, decorating T-shirts and hoodies with graphics from horror movies like “Jacob’s Ladder.”

Given Sweden’s long, dark winters, Nying noted he always preferred to watch scary stuff during the day.