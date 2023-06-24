×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: June 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Men’s Spring 2024

Fashion

Comme des Garçons Homme Plus Proved Men’s Tailoring Is Very Much Alive

Eye

Glenn Martens and Diesel Open the AllTogether Clubhouse in New York for Pride

032c RTW Spring 2024

Maria Koch wants to show a new vision of Berlin’s creativity with a collection including a partnership with high-end eyewear maker Mykita.

View Gallery 36 Photos
View Gallery 36 Photos
032c RTW Spring 2024 Courtesy of 032c

Maria Koch built on the notion that nothing in this world is truly new, especially when it comes to fashion. “Trying to do something new is a marketing strategy,” said the creative director of the buzzy German label at a cocktail party to celebrate the launch of her new collection. “What is new is to find a scenario that changes something existing.”

As such, she offered up a pared back lineup riffing on reinvented tailoring, contrasting fitted silhouettes with voluminous pieces in a reduced color palette that highlighted the designs.

Baggy pants became a full silk skirt for evening, with flaps of fabric on the hips adding interest, while a roomy trench coat had the volume of streetwear and the rigor of something more formal. Shorts for men were done in a stiff satin, with boxy pockets, and given the more rounded volumes of a mini-skirt, while leather pants had a scuba-fabric finish, making them less literal and more edgy.

The looks were paired with pieces from a new capsule with another Berlin brand, high-end eyewear maker Mykita, a selection of wraparound shades channeling 032c’s distinctive aesthetic. They are made from Mykita’s proprietary Mylon material, which allows for voluminous shapes without weight, are launching next spring and available in four colorways.

The two brands have a lot in common — both emerged from the city’s early 2000s creative scene and have built a global following for their singular approach in their respective fields.

Koch’s video for the collection, playing in the background, was set inside a luxuriant garden in Berlin dating from the ’30s, contrasting with the minimal silhouettes. “I wanted to show a new scenario of what Berlin can be,” she said.

To do so, she also brought another young Berlin talent to Paris, singer-songwriter Gavriel August, his energetic performance as he moved through the crowded venue ramping up the cool factor a little higher still.

Collection Gallery 36 Photos
032c RTW Spring 2024
032c RTW Spring 2024
032c RTW Spring 2024
View Gallery

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad