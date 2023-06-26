1989 Studio Men’s Spring 2024

For his second Paris outing with 1989 Studio, designer Chaz A. Jordan imagined last season’s cool kids, only a year older and presumably wiser.

Or at least in the mood for senior ditch day, which sounded like a marvellous idea on the balmy final evening of the men’s shows in Paris. “Dishevelled to a degree” was how the designer described his lineup recreating a Santa Monica High School vibe circa the early 2000s.

He is looking to elevate his brand in subtle ways, by stepping up the amount of tailored looks but also with fabrications. Take the wide-leg utility-meets-jogging trouser with motorcycle-like detailing at the knee. It’s a bestselling shape that Jordan had already trotted out last season in denim. Cut in leather this season, it embodied his intended direction.

There was plenty to like about the class of spring 2024, from cable-knit sweaters and roomy denim cargo pants that felt in sync with a late ’90s-early 2000s undercurrent; to the kilt-and-trousers combination that the likes of A$AP Rocky and others put on the style map, a turning point that had the designer saying it was time for his label to “dig [its] heels in and really push that.”

But from across the courtyard, the 1989 Studio kid was more the quiet type even as he fell in step with the cusp of adulthood vibe the rest of the class showed throughout the week during the Paris men’s shows.